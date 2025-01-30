Stockholm (Sweden), January 30 (ANI): Salwan Momika, the Iraqi man who caused outrage by burning copies of Quran in Sweden in 2023, was shot dead in the capital city of Stockholm, CNN, citing Swedish authorities, confirmed the news.

A spokesperson for Sweden's prosecutor's office confirmed to CNN that Momika was fatally shot in Stockholm on Wednesday.

According to police, five people were arrested on the night of the incident in connection with the murder.

Goran Lundahl, a lawyer for Stockholm's District Court, said that Momika was set to receive a verdict on Thursday in a trial where he faced charges of incitement to racial hatred. However, the sentencing has been delayed due to his death, CNN reported.

Momika, who arrived in Sweden from Iraq in 2018, had earlier called his "Quran-burning protests" as his opposition against the holy book, because he believed the Quran "should be banned in the world because of the danger it causes to democracy, ethics, human values, human rights, and women's rights. It just doesn't work in this time and age."

His actions sparked global controversy and criticism from Muslim communities across the world.

Momika's protests were initially blocked by Swedish authorities, who denied him permission to demonstrate. However, Stockholm's Court of Appeals later overturned this decision, citing the importance of freedom of speech in Sweden, as reported by CNN.

Before his death, an account on the social media platform X, believed to belong to Momika, had regularly updated his 230,000 followers about his ongoing trial in 2025. The account also posted frequent 'anti-Islamic' messages.

Earlier this month, the account had requested donations to help Momika hire a lawyer who could assist him in seeking asylum in the United States.

Swedish police are now investigating the murder. A prosecutor has been assigned to the case, and security services are involved due to concerns that the murder could be linked to foreign powers, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said at a press briefing on Thursday, according to public broadcaster SVT, CNN reported. (ANI)

