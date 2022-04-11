Beijing [China], April 11 (ANI): The systematic Uyghur genocide by Chinese authorities in Xinjiang characterizes the human rights abuses committed by China against Uyghurs and other ethnic and religious minorities, said a media report.

Under the administration of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) General Secretary Xi Jinping since 2014, the government has pursued policies leading to the imprisonment of over one million Muslims (the majority of them Uyghurs) in internment camps without any legal process, reported Just Earth News.

Also Read | China Vehicle Sales Fall 11.7% in March After 2 Months of Increase – Latest Tweet by Reuters.

The arbitrary detention of Uyghurs in state-sponsored internment camps, forced labour, suppression of Uyghur religious practices, political indoctrination, severe ill-treatment, coercive sterilization, contraception and abortion are the part of the government policies aimed at a crackdown on ethnic minorities in the country.

Further, thousands of mosques have been destroyed, and hundreds of thousands of children have been forcibly separated from their parents and sent to boarding schools, according to the media outlet.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Death Toll From Missile Strike in Kramatorsk Train Station Attack Rises to 57.

According to the Chinese government statistics, birth rates in the Uyghur regions of Hotan and Kashgar fell by more than 60 per cent from 2015 to 2018. However, in the same period, the birth rate of the whole country only decreased by 9.69 per cent.

Though acknowledging the birth rates dropping by almost a third in Xinjiang, Chinese authorities have blatantly denied reports of forced sterilization and genocide.

The Chinese government has publicly refuted any reports of human rights abuses in Xinjiang, however, China has been rebuked globally for the crackdown on Uyghur Muslims by sending them to mass detention camps, interfering in their religious activities, and sending members of the community to undergo some form of forcible re-education or indoctrination.

Moreover, legislatures in several countries have passed non-binding motions describing China's actions as genocide and condemned the Chinese government's treatment of Uyghurs as "severe human rights abuses" or crimes against humanity, reported Just Earth News. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)