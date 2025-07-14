Taipei [Taiwan], July 14 (ANI): The Taiwanese army's 21st Artillery Command conducted a short-range air defence drill in Taoyuan yesterday as part of the Han Kuang exercises, deploying the indigenous Sky Sword II missile system for the first time in the drills, Taipei Times reported.

According to the Ministry of National Defence, the armed forces have been conducting a series of live-fire and defence exercises across multiple regions, simulating responses to a full-scale assault by Chinese forces. The Sky Sword II missile system was rapidly deployed and declared combat-ready within 15 minutes to defend Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport in a simulated attack scenario.

Also Read | Muhammadu Buhari Dies: PM Narendra Modi Condoles Demise of Former Nigerian President, Says 'Deeply Saddened'.

A three-person crew completed the setup and launch preparations swiftly, using remote control and radar targeting to engage simulated aerial threats, the ministry said. The Sky Sword II has a range of 2 km to 15 km and offers flexibility as it can be launched remotely or from a vehicle, enhancing survivability in combat situations, Taipei Times noted.

The training focused on joint anti-landing operations, aerial and missile defence, and counter-airborne assaults on key military and civilian infrastructure. The exercises included a scenario where Chinese warplanes crossed the Taiwan Strait's median line during a combat patrol, demonstrating Taiwan's preparedness for realistic threats, the report said.

Also Read | US Shocker: Woman Stabs 32-Year-Old Autistic Daughter to Death With Husband's Decorative Sword During Fight in Ohio, Arrested.

Separately, the portable Stinger air-defence missile, purchased from the United States, was unveiled to the public for the first time during a separate drill in New Taipei City.

In Taichung's Dajia District, the Fifth Theatre Command executed a live anti-landing and road-denial exercise, constructing layered coastal defences with tank ditches, wave breakers, and barbed obstacles. A highlight was the debut of the rapid-deployment HESCO barrier system, which enabled soldiers to build a 10-meter blast wall in just 20 minutes, a significant improvement over traditional sandbag methods.

The First Theatre Command in Penghu County staged a counter-airborne operation simulating an enemy helicopter assault on the island's airport. Troops quickly coordinated with airport security forces to neutralise the threat, demonstrating cross-service teamwork and rapid response capabilities.

Lienchiang County saw the army's amphibious unit conduct a sea surveillance drill after simulating a radar failure, outfitting patrol boats with heavy machine guns to maintain maritime domain awareness, Taipei Times reported.

Meanwhile, artillery units in Kinmen County practiced rapid deployment under improvised conditions, and Marine Corps units from southern Taiwan redeployed northward to join live-fire drills, showcasing Taiwan's ability to shift reinforcements in response to evolving threats.

All exercises were conducted under a scenario-based, unscripted format to better prepare personnel for real-time threats and unpredictable battlefield conditions, the Ministry of National Defence emphasised, Taipei Times concluded. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)