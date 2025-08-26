Taipei [Taiwan], August 26 (ANI): Taiwan on Tuesday recorded 6 sorties by PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around its territory, as reported by Taiwan's Ministry of Defence (MND).

Sharing the details in a post on X, the MND further said that 1 out of 6 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ.

It wrote on X, "6 sorties of PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 1 out of 6 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

On Monday, MND had detected nine sorties of Chinese military aircraft and six Chinese naval vessels operating around its territorial waters as of 6 am (local time) on Monday.

According to MND, of the nine sorties, five crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ.

Earlier, Taiwan's Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung has named China a "regional troublemaker" after the Solomon Islands barred Taiwan and other dialogue partners, including the US, from the upcoming Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) Leaders' Meeting, Taipei Times reported, citing an Australian daily.

Citing the "Pacific Way" of inclusiveness, Lin warned that excluding dialogue partners undermines the forum's ability to address common challenges, as per Taipei Times.

Rejecting Beijing's claims over Taiwan, Lin underlined that the People's Republic of China "has never ruled Taiwan for even a single day," and noted that UN Resolution 2758 makes no reference to Taiwan, according to Taipei Times.

Calling China's narrative "the emperor's new clothes," he said, "Telling a lie 100 times does not make it true."

Lin added that Taiwan is pushing back against Beijing's suppression through deeper international cooperation, practical contributions, and sustained diplomatic outreach. (ANI)

