Kyiv [Ukraine], August 26 (ANI): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extending warm greetings on Ukraine's Independence Day.

"Thank you, Prime Minister @narendramodi, for the warm greetings on Ukraine's Independence Day. We appreciate India's dedication to peace and dialogue," Zelenskyy said in a post on X.

Also Read | Leticia Paul, 22-Year-Old Lawyer in Brazil, Dies of Anaphylactic Shock After Allergic Reaction to Contrast Agent During CT Scan.

He further said, "Now, as the entire world strives to end this horrible war with dignity and lasting peace, we count on India's contribution. Every decision that strengthens diplomacy leads to better security not only in Europe, but also in the Indo-Pacific and beyond."

https://x.com/ZelenskyyUa/status/1960047627422060792

Also Read | Donald Trump Says There Seems to Be 'Purge or Revolution' in South Korea Ahead of Summit With New President Lee Jae Myung.

Zelenskyy also posted Modi's letter in which the Prime Minister thanked him for his message and kind wishes on the occasion of India's Independence Day.

"I thank you for your thoughtful message and kind wishes on the occasion of Independence Day of India," Modi said in a letter addressed to Zelenskyy.

Modi also extended his greetings to the people of Ukraine on the occasion of their Independence Day. "I also take this opportunity to extend my greetings to you and the people of Ukraine on the occasion of your Independence Day. I warmly recall my visit to Kyiv in August last year, and note the progress in the India-Ukraine bilateral relations since then. I look forward to working with you to further strengthen our mutually beneficial cooperation," he wrote.

Highlighting India's commitment to peace, Modi said, "India has always stood on the side of peace. India remains committed to extending all possible support for sincere efforts seeking an early, abiding and peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy."

He further conveyed his wishes for Zelenskyy's health and well-being. "I avail myself of this opportunity to convey to you my sincere wishes for your good health and well-being, as well as for the progress and prosperity of the people of Ukraine," the Prime Minister said.

Both leaders underlined the importance of dialogue, diplomacy, and strengthened bilateral cooperation. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)