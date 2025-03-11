Taipei [Taiwan], March 11 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) reported 13 sorties of People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft and seven People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels until 6 am (local time) on Tuesday.

According to the MND, eight out of 13 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern ADIZ.

In a post on X, Taiwan's MND stated, " 13 sorties of PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 8 out of 13 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Earlier on Monday, the MND detected 11 sorties of People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft and nine People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels until 6 am (local time).

According to the MND, nine out of 11 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ.

In a post on X, Taiwan's MND stated, "11 sorties of PLA aircraft and 9 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 9 out of 11 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent expressed confidence that China would not take any action against Taiwan during President Donald Trump's tenure, as reported by Taipei Times on Monday.

China views Taiwan as part of its territory and has not dismissed the possibility of using military force to assert control over it. Last Thursday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi declared that "China will achieve reunification with Taiwan, and this is inevitable."

Taipei Times reported that during an interview, Bessent was asked if he believed Chinese President Xi Jinping would take action on Taiwan. He responded, "I follow President Trump's lead, and he is confident that President Xi will not make that move during his presidency." (ANI)

