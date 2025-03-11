Mumbai, March 11: A 66-year-old Scottish woman, Louise Littlejohn from Dunfermline, was shocked after Apple's AI voice-to-text transcription delivered a highly inappropriate message. The voicemail, originally from Lookers Land Rover garage in Motherwell, was meant to invite her to an event. However, Apple's AI mistakenly inserted offensive and explicit language while transcribing the message. The text shockingly referred to Ms. Littlejohn as a "piece of s**t" and bizarrely asked if she had been "able to have sex," leaving her both stunned and confused.

When Louise Littlejohn checked the message on her iPhone, she was stunned to read a bizarre and offensive transcription: "Just be told to see if you have received an invite on your car if you've been able to have sex. Keep trouble with yourself that'd be interesting, you piece of s**t give me a call." Initially thinking it was a scam, she hesitated to respond. However, after noticing the familiar zip code, she realized the call was from a garage where she had previously bought a car. AI’s Impact on Agriculture ‘Phenomenal’: Satya Nadella Highlights Yield Increase in Small Farm of Maharashtra’s Baramati Using AI, Elon Musk Reacts.

Ms. Littlejohn told the BBC that she was initially shocked and astonished but later found the situation amusing. "The text was obviously quite inappropriate," she said. She added that the garage was simply trying to sell cars but unknowingly sent an insulting message. "It’s not their fault at all," she remarked. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Launch Today in India With Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, Leica-Tuned Camera; Check Key Specifications, Features and Expected Price.

Experts believe Apple’s AI voice-to-text tool may have struggled to accurately transcribe the message due to the worker’s thick Scottish accent or background noise at the garage. This isn’t the first time Apple has faced issues with its technology. Recently, the company had to address concerns after its speech-to-text tool bizarrely typed out "Donald Trump" when users said the word "racist" into their iPhones. In January, Apple also suspended its AI-generated news summaries after they began displaying false notifications, adding to the company’s ongoing AI challenges.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2025 08:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).