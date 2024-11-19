Taipei [Taiwan], November 19 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed gratitude towards the US, Japan, and Australia for their joint statement calling for peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, Taiwan News reported.

This statement followed the 14th Trilateral Defence Ministers' Meeting (TDMM) in Darwin, Australia, where defence ministers from the three nations, Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Richard Marles, Japanese Minister of Defense Nakatani Gen, and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III reaffirmed their commitment to regional security.

Taiwan Presidential Office Spokesperson shared the joint statment on X, and wrote, "Presidential Office responds to joint statement following trilateral meeting of US, Japanese, and Australian defence ministers." "Through this fourteenth meeting, we affirm the longevity and enduring commitment of our partnership," the three officials said in a joint statement. "Grounded in shared values, deep trust, and our unbreakable commitment to strengthening collective deterrence, our cooperation continues to evolve."

Presidential Office Spokesperson Karen Kuo expressed gratitude to our international partners for placing attention and emphasis on the situation in the Taiwan Strait and the region at large, according to an official statment.

The spokesperson said that the trilateral joint statement once again demonstrates that peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait is not only a critical regional issue but also an essential element in global peace and prosperity.

"Spokesperson Kuo said that the joint statement reiterates the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and calls for the peaceful resolution of cross-strait issues. It also reiterates the spokesperson added, strong opposition to any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion, as well as concern for issues in the East and South China Seas," the statment added.

Spokesperson Kuo stated that Taiwan stands on the frontline of the defence of democracy and is a responsible member of the region and the international community. She emphasized that in the face of an increasingly complex regional situation, Taiwan will continue to strengthen its self-defence capabilities and deepen its cooperative partnerships with the US, Japan, Australia, and other like-minded countries to jointly defend the rules-based international order, according to official statment.

According to Taiwan News, the joint statement by the three countries highlights that peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait is not only a critical regional issue but also a necessary element for global peace and prosperity, Kuo said in a press release

Kuo also emphasised Taiwan's role as a key member of the democratic defence line and a responsible participant in the regional and international community. She reiterated Taiwan's commitment to strengthening its defence capabilities and deepening partnerships with like-minded nations to uphold the rules-based global order. (ANI)

