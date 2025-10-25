Taipei [Taiwan], October 25 (ANI) In response to growing concerns over Chinese infiltration, lawmakers from both ruling and opposition parties in Taiwan have introduced significant amendments to the National Security Act and related legislation to fortify the island's defences and safeguard its democratic institutions, as reported by The Taipei Times.

According to The Taipei Times, members of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) submitted draft revisions to Paragraph 1, Article 13 of the act, designed to strengthen the loyalty and accountability of military officers, educators, and government officials. The proposed amendment calls for immediate security protocols to close existing legislative gaps that could expose Taiwan to national security risks posed by Chinese influence operations.

Under the proposed revisions, if individuals in sensitive positions, including civil servants or personnel managing classified data, are found to have violated or assisted others in violating Articles 2 or 3 of the act, their departments must report the case and suspend them while investigations are conducted. In urgent or serious situations, agencies would be required to act within three days, ensuring a rapid response to potential espionage threats.

DPP lawmaker Chuang explained that while current legislation penalises actions that directly endanger national security, there is a lack of preventive provisions for behaviour that may lead to future harm. The new draft seeks to address this shortfall by allowing early intervention, including suspension from duty, to mitigate potential damage. The bill has passed its first reading and has been referred to the Foreign Affairs and National Defence Committee for further deliberation, as cited by The Taipei Times.

In a parallel move, opposition Kuomintang (KMT) legislators Wu Tsung-hsien, Huang Chien-hao and others proposed amendments to the Classified National Security Information Protection Act. The revisions increase penalties for leaking sensitive information to China, Hong Kong, or Macau, raising the maximum prison sentence to 12 years. Wu cautioned that while the law must deter espionage from China, it should also ensure fairness, urging the creation of a cross-party oversight mechanism to prevent politically motivated enforcement, as reported by The Taipei Times. (ANI)

