Taipei [Taiwan], November 20 (ANI): Taiwan tracked 15 Chinese military aircraft and three naval vessels around Taiwan between Thursday and Friday, its Defence Ministry has said.

"10 PLA aircraft and 3 PLAN vessels around Taiwan were detected by 6 a.m.(UTC+8) today. R.O.C. Armed Forces have monitored the situation and tasked CAP aircraft, Navy vessels, and land-based missile systems to respond to these activities," Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) said in a Twitter post.

Three of the detected aircraft had entered Taiwan's southwest air defence identification zone (ADIZ), flight paths as illustrated, MND added.

Responding to Chinese aggression, Taiwan sent aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missile systems to monitor the PLA aircraft and vessels. Beijing has sent 339 military aircraft and 56 naval ships around Taiwan this month.

Over the past two years, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan's air defence identification zone, according to Intellasia East Asia News.

The publication says Gray zone tactics are defined as "an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one's security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force."

Chinese military activities increased near Taiwan Strait this year after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi paid a visit to Taiwan. Since then, multiple Chinese planes and ships have been detected around Taiwan Strait, simulating an attack on its main island.

As China is increasing its military activities near Taiwan, Taipei has also started taking concrete steps to defend itself in preparation for war. Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen recently warned Beijing that the island belongs to its people and that Taiwan's existence was a provocation to no one. (ANI)

