Dushanbe [Tajikistan], June 28 (ANI/Sputnik): The Taliban have captured a border crossing in Afghanistan's northern province of Balkh, resulting in 17 Afghan servicemen retreating into neighbouring Tajikistan, the country's border service told Sputnik on Sunday.

"As a result of fierce clashes, which lasted until 12:50 local time [08:50 GMT], 17 government troops were forced to withdraw into Tajikistan through the first checkpoint of the Shahrtuz border guard detachment to preserve the personnel," a border service spokesperson said, adding that the Tajik border guards allowed the Afghan soldiers to enter the country's territory.

Violent clashes and terror attacks continue to ravage Afghanistan despite ongoing peace talks between the government and representatives of the Taliban in the Qatari capital of Doha. (ANI/Sputnik)

