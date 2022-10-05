Kabul, Oct 5 (AP) The Taliban say a blast went off Wednesday in a government ministry mosque in Kabul as officials and visitors were praying.

The Wednesday afternoon blast was inside the mosque of the Interior Ministry, which is responsible for security and law enforcement in Afghanistan. (AP)

