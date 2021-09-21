Kabul [Afghanistan], September 21 (ANI/Sputnik): Representatives of the Taliban movement and the Russian president's special envoy for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, discussed at meetings in Kabul the current situation in Afghanistan, the country's future and interaction between countries, the movement's spokesman Mohammad Naeem told Sputnik.

"In general, the current situation in the country and the future. The relationship between states and the economic situation," Naeem said, answering what topics were discussed at the meetings.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova confirmed that Kabulov was taking part in the meeting of the Taliban with the delegations of Russia, China and Pakistan. (ANI/Sputnik)

