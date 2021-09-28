Kabul [Afghanistan] September 28 (ANI): The Taliban on Tuesday said that they will temporarily adopt the Constitution from the era of Muhammad Zahir Shah which was ratified 57 years ago.

During a meeting with the Chinese ambassador to Kabul, the Taliban's acting justice minister Abdul Hakim Sharaee said that the Constitution will be implemented temporarily during their interim government, according to Khaama Press.

Also Read | French Drugmaker Sanofi Drops Plans for COVID-19 Vaccine Based on Messenger RNA.

In a statement, he said that the Taliban will implement the Constitution from the era of Muhammad Zahir Shah which was ratified 57 years ago. It further read that the Constitution will be implemented in a way that does not violate Sharia law and the principles of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

On the threat from Afghanistan, Sharaee said that they want to have good relations with all the countries and added that no threat will be posed to regional countries from the soil of Afghanistan.

Also Read | Rabi Ul Awwal, Eid Milad Un Nabi 2021 Date in Bangladesh: When Is Moon Sighting for Third Month in Islamic Calendar?.

The Constitution of King Zahir Shah was also temporarily implemented during the first years of Hamid Karzai, according to Khaama Press. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)