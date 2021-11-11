Kabul [Afghanistan], November 11 (ANI): Taliban on Thursday welcomed the Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan and said the world should not be worried about Afghan soil being used against anyone.

The Taliban claimed that they have already fulfilled all the demands mentioned for the India conference on Afghanistan, reported TOLOnews.

"The Islamic Emirate (Taliban) welcomes the India meeting. We are trying to take solid steps in governance, and countries should not be worried about Afghanistan soil being used against anyone," TOLOnews quoted deputy spokesman for the foreign ministry, Inamullah Samangani as saying.

The Delhi Security Dialogue held saw an "extraordinary degree of convergence" on the assessments of the situation in Afghanistan and the principal challenges in the country and the region, sources said.

NSAs or heads of the National Security Councils of eight countries including India took part in the Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan. It was chaired by NSA Ajit Doval.

"World countries are trying to bring their wishes via negotiations to the Taliban and these meetings have a positive result for Afghanistan," the news channel quoted a political analyst, Sayed Haroon Hashimi as saying.

"The India meeting is effective for Afghanistan because India is one of the aid-providing countries to Afghanistan and it is now also interested in supporting Afghanistan," TOLOnews quoted an international relations analyst, Sayed Hakim Kamal as saying. (ANI)

