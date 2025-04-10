Tel Aviv [Israel], April 10 (ANI/TPS): Terrorist infrastructures across Gaza were destroyed in military operations in Gaza overnight and this morning.

IDF detonated 35 buildings and tunnels in a 24 hour period.

An IDF Spokesperson said: "IDF forces continue to operate in the Gaza Strip and destroy dozens of terrorist infrastructures in the area, the Air Force attacked approximately 35 terrorist targets over the past 24 hours.

"IDF forces continue ground operations in the Gaza Strip, destroying terrorist infrastructures and eliminating terrorists. Division 36 forces continue to operate in the Rafah area and the 'Moraj' axis area.

"Over the past 24 hours, the forces eliminated a number of terrorists, located and destroyed terrorist infrastructures and continued to operate to establish operational control in the area.

"At the same time, Gaza Division forces continue to operate in the Tel Sultan area and the "Shaburah" neighborhood in Rafah.

"Over the past 24 hours, the forces destroyed dozens of terrorist infrastructures and several shafts leading to underground infrastructures of terrorist organizations in the area.

"In the northern Gaza Strip, forces of Division 252 continue to operate to destroy terrorist infrastructure in the area.

"Over the past 24 hours, the forces have eliminated terrorists and destroyed buildings used for terrorist purposes.

"Air Force fighter jets and aircraft, under the direction of the Intelligence Branch, Southern Command, and the Shin Bet, attacked approximately 35 targets of terrorist organizations throughout the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours, with the assistance of ground forces.

"Among the targets attacked were terrorists, terrorist infrastructure, sniper and observation posts that posed a direct threat in the area." (ANI/TPS)

