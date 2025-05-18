Tel Aviv [Israel], May 18 (ANI/TPS): A terrorist was neutralized by IDF forces this afternoon, near the Bruchin settlement in Samaria.

The incident took place close to the area where Tzaala Gaz was murdered on Wednesday night.

Also Read | Who Is Adriana Smith? Why Is She Being Kept Alive in US Despite Being Declared Brain-Dead?.

Authorities are investigating whether the neutralized terrorist was the same person who carried out the attack on Wednesday. (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)