Tel Aviv [Israel], August 3 (ANI/ TPS): On Saturday during an operation carried out in the Beit Hanoun area in the northern Gaza Strip, Israeli forces identified a number of terrorists who emerged from a tunnel shaft in the area. The terrorists surrendered to the forces and were arrested on the spot.

During interrogation by the forces in the field, the terrorists said that they planned to escape from the scene, after another terrorist who was with them in the shaft was eliminated during a clash with the IDF (Israel Defence Forces).

In addition, the terrorists gave details about a weapons depot near the shaft, to which they led the Israeli forces. Many weapons were seized at the scene, including vests, cartridges, grenades and weapons. Inside the tunnel was equipment for a long stay, food, water and hygiene equipment. (ANI/ TPS)

