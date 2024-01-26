Austin, Jan 26 (AP) Tesla recalling nearly 200,000 vehicles because software glitch can cause backup camera to go dark

Tesla is recalling nearly 200,000 vehicles in the US because the backup camera may not function while the car is in reverse.

Also Read | Turkey Road Accident: Six Passengers Killed, 33 Injured As Bus Overturns in Kastamonu Province.

The recall covers certain Models Y, S and X from the 2023 model year. All are equipped with “Full Self-Driving” computer 4.0 and run software version 2023.44.30 through 2023.44.30.6 or 2023.44.100.

The company says in documents posted by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that software instability may prevent the camera image from showing images while the Teslas are in reverse. The safety agency says that can increase the risk of a crash.

Also Read | Brazil Plane Crash: Two Killed As Small Aircraft Crashes in Forest in Sao Paulo State.

Tesla says in documents that it is not aware of any crashes or injuries. Documents say the problem has been fixed with an online software update.

Owners will be notified by letter starting March 22.

Tesla said in documents that it is not aware of any crashes, injuries or deaths related to the issue.

Tesla began getting complaints about the problem in late December and decided to do a recall on January 12, documents say. As of January 22, the company had 81 warranty claims potentially related to the problem.

Teslas cannot drive themselves despite having a “Full Self-Driving” system, and human drivers have to be ready to intervene at all times.(AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)