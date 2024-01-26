Brasilia, January 26: Two people were killled after a plane crashed in a forest in Brazil's Sao Paulo state, local authorities said. The Piper Comanche plane, registered as PT-DKA, took off Thursday morning from a private airport in the city of Sao Paulo, with two people on board, the authorities said, Xinhua news agency reported. Brazil Plane Crash Video: 14 People Dead As Aircraft With Tourists Onboard Crashes in Barcelos, Viral Clip Surfaces.

The Brazilian Air Force said its experts were determining the cause of the crash. The accident occurred in a mountainous tropical forest area, where a helicopter heading to the island of Ilhabela crashed last December, killing four.

