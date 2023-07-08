Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

El Paso (US), Jul 8 (AP) A shooting at a party in Texas wounded six people on Friday night, according to a news report.

Police in El Paso said the shooting happened on Swan Drive near the El Paso Country Club in the city's Upper Valley area around 9:45 pm, KVIA-TV reported.

None of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries KVIA reported, citing officials.

Police did not say if any arrests had been made, KVIA reported.

The combined communications division of the El Paso Police Department and fire department did not immediately respond to email and phone messages from The Associated Press seeking additional information.

A spokeswoman for the El Paso County Sheriff's Office referred questions to the police department. (AP)

