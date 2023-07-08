Mumbai, July 8: The Guinness World Records has announced that it has discontinued the World’s Longest Kiss after the competition became too dangerous. GWR holds a coveted place world over and people spend hours, taking some great risks to get their titles to their name. The GWR keeps updating its rules and policies and the website said that the record was in conflict with its current and updated policies. It has explained the rules and what were the issues faced by the participants in abiding by their attempts to break the record. Now the longest kiss record category is replaced with the longest kissing marathon.

The record for longest kiss was won by a Thai couple, Ekkachai and Laksana Tiranarat whose kiss lasted for 58 hours and 35 minutes. The event was held on February 12, 2013, in Pattaya and the record ended two days later. The couple got the grand prize of 100,000 Thai Baht ($3,300) and two diamond rings worth 100,000 Baht. Mass Wedding in Rajasthan: 2,143 Couples Tie Knot in Baran to Break Two Guinness World Records.

The rules said the participants’ lips must be touching throughout the competition and they cannot eat or drink anything without the lips parting. It also stated that the participants have to be awake at all times. The participants should be standing at all times and cannot have any other support during the act. No breaks were allowed and nor were adult diapers, all of this made it dangerous physically for participants participating in the contest. Couples could use the toilet but had to be kissing all the time. Participants were prone to succumbing to the dangers associated with sleep deprivation, such as psychosis. There had been some such instances in the past. Indian Girl Srushti Sudhir Jagtap Dances for Five Days Straight, Sets Guinness World Record With Nonstop 127-Hour Dance Marathon (See Pics).

Thus, the agency thought of doing away with the record completely. It is now replaced with longest kissing marathon, which has more relaxed rules.

