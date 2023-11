Houston, Nov 11 (AP) One Texas police officer was killed and a second officer was wounded in a shooting early on Saturday at a home in Austin that also left the suspected gunman dead, according to a post on the City Council message board by the mayor's chief of staff.

"One of our SWAT Officers is dead. Another Officer was shot” shortly after 4 am, according to the post by Colleen Pate for Mayor Kirk Watson.

Also Read | Earthquake in Pakistan: Quake of Magnitude 4.1 on Richter Scale Hits Asian Country, No Casualty Reported.

“The suspect was shot and was deceased at the scene,” the post said, but provided no further information.

Austin police declined comment until a news conference later Saturday.

Also Read | UK Shocker: Food Delivery Worker Sexually Assaults 93-Year-Old Woman Suffering From Dementia, Jailed.

“I'm praying for the family of our fallen officer,” Watson said in a separate statement, and “for our officer who was shot and in surgery and his family.”(AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)