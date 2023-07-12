Bangkok, Jul 12 (AP) Thai police have detained two Germans in connection with the abduction and slaying of another German, whose dismembered body was found in a freezer in a southern Thailand home, local media reported Wednesday.

A 52-year-old German man was apprehended in Bangkok on Tuesday evening, and a 47-year-old German woman turned herself in to police earlier in the day, according to the Khaosod newspaper, citing Tawee Kudthalaeng, the police chief in the town of Nong Prue where the victim's body was found.

Tawee did not answer his phone seeking confirmation, but the broadcaster Thai PBS had a similar report.

Tawee told The Associated Press on Tuesday that his office was looking into both German and Thai nationals as suspects in the case.

The body of Hans-Peter Mack, a 62-year-old real estate broker, was found Monday night stuffed into a chest freezer in a home in Nong Prue, an upscale settlement popular with foreigners northeast of Pattaya in Chonburi province.

He had been missing a week and was seen driving his Mercedes sedan in Pattaya, the coastal city where he lived with his Thai wife.

Police have said that a large amount of money was missing from Mack's bank account, which they suspect is linked to the slaying. (AP)

