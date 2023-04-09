Bangkok [Thailand], April 9 (ANI): Four people were killed in a shooting in southern Thailand on Saturday, according to the police.

The local media reported that officers were still searching for the suspect.

Also Read | Toshakhana Case: Lahore High Court to Hear Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s Plea on April 12.

The attack started at about 5 pm (1100 GMT), in Khiri Rat Nikhom district in Surat Thani province -- roughly 600 km (370 miles) south of the capital Bangkok, reported New Straits Times.

There has been a steady trickle of violent incidents in the past 12 months, including one of the deadliest attacks in recent history.

Also Read | Iranian Authorities to Use Cameras in Public Places to Identify Women Who Violate Hijab Law.

The kingdom was stunned in October after a former police sergeant murdered 36 people, 24 of them children, in the northeastern Nong Bua Lam Phu province.

Notably, Thailand has high rates of gun ownership and last month, three people were killed and another three wounded in a Phetchaburi province shooting, which ended only after a 15-hour stand-off, reported New Straits Times. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)