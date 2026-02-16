Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 16 (ANI): As India gets ready to host the International Fleet Review and Exercise MILAN, the Indian Navy welcomed naval ships from Thailand, Australia and Sri Lanka on Sunday.

Sharing the details in a series of posts on X, the Indian Navy's Eastern Naval Command said, "Welcome! | Indian Navy welcomes HTMS Krabi, an offshore patrol vessel of the Royal Thai Navy, on her arrival at #Visakhapatnam to participate in #IFR2026_India and #MILAN2026, as navies from across the world assemble for the International Fleet Review."

Also Read | US Labour Data Revised Downward by 1 Million Jobs in Historic Correction.

Welcoming the Australian Navy, it said, "Welcome! From across the ocean to the shores of #Visakhapatnam- HMAS Warramunga, a frigate of the Royal Australian Navy, joins #IFR2026_India and #MILAN2026, reinforcing our strong professional maritime ties."

Underlining the close regional maritime ties, the Eastern Naval Command welcomed Sri Lankan Navy ships and said, "Welcome! SLNS Nandi Mitra and SLNS Sagara of the Sri Lanka Navy arrive at #Visakhapatnam to join #IFR2026_India and #MILAN2026, reinforcing our close regional maritime ties."

Also Read | UK Social Media Crackdown: PM Keir Starmer Tightens Online Safety Act To Include AI Chatbots, Aims To Protect Children.

The International Fleet Review (IFR), one of the largest naval events in independent India, is set to witness participation of 71 ships, including 19 foreign warships, with representation from 65 nations during the Milan exercise.

The IFR will be reviewed by the President at sea on February 18. A total of 71 ships will be participating in the event, arranged in six lines, including 19 foreign warships and 45 vessels from the Indian Navy. The remaining ships comprise the Coast Guard, Merchant Navy, and research vessels.

The Milan exercises, which began in 1995 with just four countries, have now expanded to involve 65 navies worldwide. India is set to host Milan 2026 once again.

As part of the IFR celebrations, an International City Parade will also take place along Visakhapatnam's Beach Road on the evening of February 19. Seven to eight foreign bands will also perform in the event, with 45 contingents participating in the parade.

Notably, INS Vikrant has already arrived in Visakhapatnam and will be part of this grand IFR.

India's IFR tradition began with the 2001 Mumbai edition, which hosted 20 foreign navies, and reached new heights with the 2016 Visakhapatnam IFR, which welcomed navies from around the world.

Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla emphasised the scale and significance of this event in strengthening international naval cooperation and showcasing India's maritime capabilities.

The mega event will mark a key step in operationalising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of MAHASAGAR, while highlighting India's indigenous naval capabilities and its commitment to being a Preferred Security Partner across regions.

India will host three major international maritime events in Feb 2026 at Visakhapatnam, namely, the International Fleet Review (IFR) 2026, Exercise MILAN 2026, and Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) Conclave of Chiefs, scheduled to be conducted from 15 to 25 Feb 2026. This marks India's first simultaneous hosting of these major maritime events. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)