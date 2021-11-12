Bangkok [Thailand], November 12 (ANI/Xinhua): The cumulative COVID-19 cases in Thailand surpassed 2 million on Friday, as the country recently lifted travel curbs to vaccinated international visitors in an effort to reboot its tourism-reliant economy.

With 7,305 new cases recorded in the past 24 hours, the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand stood at 2,004,274, according to the country's health ministry.

Also Read | Thomas West, US Special Representative to Afghanistan, to Meet Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Motaqi in Pakistan.

It has only been less than three months since the Southeast Asian country passed the 1-million mark in coronavirus cases in August. The months-long surge in infections has mainly been driven by the spread of the Delta variant.

However, the COVID-19 infection rates in the country have slowed since last month thanks to the ramped-up vaccination. According to the official data, nearly half of Thailand's 69-million population have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 so far.

Also Read | Yemen’s Houthi Militia Claim Responsibility for Ballistic Missile Attack on Saudi Military Base.

The World Health Organization Thailand office said in its latest report, that despite the easing of border controls, the country continues to see a steady decrease of the number of infections on a weekly basis.

However, it warned that cases remain widespread across Thailand, and the current inoculation rate is deemed insufficient to prevent potential outbreaks. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)