Vatican City, April 28 (ANI): The process to elect the next Pope will begin with the Cardinals called to the conclave of May 7, Vatican News reported. The College of Cardinals decided to summon the conclave at the Fifth General Congregation, held on Monday morning in the Vatican's Synod Hall.

The conclave will take place in the Vatican's Sistine Chapel, which will remain closed to visitors during that time, according to Vatican News.

The conclave will be preceded by a solemn Eucharistic celebration with the votive Mass Pro Eligendo Papa, attended by the Cardinal electors. In the afternoon, the Cardinal electors proceed in a solemn procession to the Sistine Chapel, where the Conclave begins to elect the new Pope.

All election procedures take place exclusively in the Sistine Chapel within the Vatican Apostolic Palace, which remains completely sealed off until the election is concluded. Throughout the election process, the Cardinal electors must refrain from sending letters or engaging in conversations, including phone calls, except in cases of extreme urgency, as per Vatican News.

They are not allowed to send or receive messages of any kind, receive newspapers or magazines of any nature, or follow radio or television broadcasts.

To validly elect a new Pope, a two-thirds majority of the electors present is required. After the votes are counted, all ballots are burned. If the ballot is inconclusive, a chimney positioned over the Sistine Chapel emits black smoke. If a Pope is elected, white smoke will billow out of the chimney.

The Cardinal Proto-Deacon then announces to the faithful the election and the name of the new Pontiff with the famous line: "Annuntio vobis gaudium magnum; Habemus Papam." (We have a Pope)

Immediately afterwards, the new Pope gives the Apostolic Blessing Urbi et Orbi from the Loggia of St Peter's Basilica.

Among the 135 cardinals currently eligible to vote in the Papal conclave, four are from India. These include Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrao, Cardinal Baselios Cleemis, Cardinal Anthony Poola, and Cardinal George Jacob Koovakad. (ANI)

