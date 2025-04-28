Surat, April 28: Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil has slammed Pakistani politician Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari over his "blood would flow in rivers if water is stopped" remark, stating that such bravado means nothing and dared him to come to India if he has the courage. Paatil was responding to the provocative remarks made by the e Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader in the wake of India suspending the Indus Water Treaty with the neighbouring nation following the Pahalgam terror attack.

"Modiji says 'jal hai to bal hai, (water is strength). Modi sahab has said Pakistan should not get water (under Indus Water Treaty). It happened that Bilawal got furious. He says that if the water is not supplied in the river, a river of blood will flow in India," Paatil said while addressing a function in Surat on Sunday. "Will we be scared? I tell him (Bhutto) that brother, if you have even a little courage, then come here. Without worrying about such bravado, it is our responsibility to save water," the BJP MP said.

Paatil addressed a programme after inaugurating the construction work of more than 2,500 rainwater harvesting structures. On the occasion, the attendees of the "Water Conservation through Public Participation" programme took a pledge to conserve water. "The Indus is ours and will remain ours - either our water will flow through it, or their blood", Bhutto was quoted as saying by The News on Friday.

India put the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) of 1960 with Pakistan in abeyance with immediate effect until Islamabad credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism. The Indus system of rivers comprises the main river -- the Indus -- along with its five left-bank tributaries, namely, the Ravi, the Beas, the Sutlej, the Jhelum and the Chenab. The right bank tributary, the Kabul, does not flow through India. The Ravi, the Beas and the Sutlej are together called eastern rivers while the Chenab, the Jhelum and the Indus main are called western rivers. Its waters are critical to both India and Pakistan.