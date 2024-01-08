Washington, Jan 8 (AP) The White House said on Monday that the administration will review what rules or procedures weren't followed when Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin did not disclose his hospitalisation for days to President Joe Biden and top officials at the Pentagon and the National Security Council.

“We'll do what's akin to a hot wash,” John Kirby, the National Security Council spokesman, said when asked whether Biden wanted a review of what happened. He stressed that the administration will look at the processes in place, and “try to learn from this experience.”

Also Read | US Designates China, Pakistan As 'Countries of Particular Concern' for Severe Violations of Religious Freedom.

Austin was hospitalised on January 1, which the Pentagon did not disclose to the public until January 5. Biden and Jake Sullivan, the president's national security adviser, were not aware of Austin's condition until January 4. The Pentagon has refused to offer details about Austin's initial medical procedure on December 22 and what prompted him to be admitted into intensive care at Walter Reed Army Medical Centre on New Year's Day.

Kirby said there is an “expectation” among members of Biden's Cabinet that if one becomes hospitalised, “that will be notified up the chain of command.”

Also Read | Hezbollah Commander Eliminated: Israeli Strike Kills Wissam Al-Tamil in the Latest Escalation Linked to the War in Gaza.

Still, White House officials on Monday emphasised that Austin continues to retain Biden's confidence, with Kirby adding that the president “respects the fact that Secretary Austin took ownership for the lack of transparency.” (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)