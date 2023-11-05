Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Jerusalem, Nov 5 (AP) The latest Israel-Hamas war has quickly become the deadliest and most destructive of the five wars fought between the sides since Hamas seized control of the Gaza Strip in 2007 from the Palestinian Authority.

The fighting erupted on Oct 7 when Hamas carried out a bloody attack in southern Israel. Since then, Israel has relentlessly pounded the Gaza Strip with airstrikes that have wrought unprecedented destruction, flattening entire neighbourhoods.

Here's a look in numbers at the toll of the war as of Nov 4, sourced from the Gaza Health Ministry and Israeli officials, as well as international observers and aid groups:

9,485 - Number of Palestinians killed in Gaza

147 - Number of Palestinians killed in West Bank

1,400 - Number of people killed in Israel

28 - Number of Israeli soldiers killed since the start of the ground offensive

24,173 - Number of Palestinians injured in Gaza

2,200 - Number of Palestinians injured in the West Bank

5,400 - Number of Israelis injured

250,000 - Number of Israelis displaced

Over 1.5 million - Number of Palestinians displaced in Gaza

At least 241 - Soldiers and civilians being held hostage in Gaza

5 - Hostages released or rescued

421 - Aid trucks let into Gaza

33,960 - Residential units destroyed in Gaza. (AP)

