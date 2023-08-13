Johannesburg, Aug 13 (PTI) Over 15,000 people participated in the India Day event at the iconic Wanderers Cricket Stadium in this South African city to celebrate India's Independence Day.

Hosted by the India Club, comprising expatriate Indians living and working in the economic hub of South Africa, the 12-hour event saw non-stop entertainment featuring dances from all regions of India by expats who have formed associations in South Africa, as well as local artists from all South African communities.

Also Read | Earthquake in Afghanistan: Quake of Magnitude 4.2 on Richter Scale Strikes Fayzabad, No Casualty Reported.

Several Indian companies in South Africa had stalls featuring their products and services, while queues formed at food joints offering all the regional cuisine of India as well as South African delicacies.

“We are delighted at the ever-increasing support that we find from not only local and expatriate Indians, but hundreds of people from the other communities in South Africa,” said India Club Chairman Manish Gupta, who explained how the weekend preceding August 15 was always selected for convenience.

Also Read | Hawaii Wildfire: Death Toll From Maui Fire Reaches 93, Authorities Say Effort to Count the Losses is Just Starting.

India Club has been hosting the event annually but had to suspend it for two years due to the Covid pandemic.

“After starting as a small event 15 years ago to mark India's Independence Day on August 15 at a shopping centre in the suburb of Randburg in Johannesburg, we moved to the popular Zoo Lake outdoor venue a few years ago.

“The Covid pandemic brought an abrupt end to our plans for two years, but last year we realised that even the Zoo Lake had become too small to cater for all, so we moved to the Wanderers, which was again filled last night,” Gupta added.

India's newly appointed High Commissioner Prabhat Kumar said: “I am out of India now but I feel like I am back in India. I see the whole of India here. So many people from different regions and states of India are being represented here.”

“I left India on August 2 and I am back in India today,” he told the cheering audience.

Television presenter Nkosazana Dambuza and her partner Mlue Maguba garnered considerable attention for their traditional outfits that they had specially tailored during a trip to India.

“I've enjoyed the diversity of the performances that were on offer today. We've seen South African performers and even artists from (neighbouring) Botswana on stage. In as much as we are celebrating India, we've seen such a variety of tribes and nations represented here today,” said Dambuza.

Indian Consul General in Johannesburg Mahesh Kumar launched the “Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign by distributing the tricolour to many youth and business leaders at the event.

The India Club also presented the proceeds from funds collected to host the event to the internationally-renowned charity and relief organisation Gift of the Givers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)