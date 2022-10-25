Toronto [Canada], October 25 (ANI): Thousands of Indo-Canadians gathered at the harbourfront on Lake Ontario shores to celebrate the Diwali festival in Canada by enjoying the music symphonies and a Gala cruise boat.

Canada India Foundation in collaboration with Sunray group and Indo-Canada Arts Council organized this big Diwali event in Toronto.

A big crowd got attracted to the Diwali music symphony and fireworks at the event. Though the fireworks were banned due to some suspicious explosive material found next to Toronto Island Airport, the Diwali event went very well.

India's Consul General in Toronto Apoorva Srivastava presided over the gala. "We have been thinking to bring Diwali somewhere mainstream like Harbourfront and this has happened and I am really really delighted about this. The celebrations are happening on the boats. It is a very unique idea," she said.

Canada India foundation's executives Ritesh Malick and Satish Thakkur greeted the community. "Proud feeling today just to see you all here, seeing the bhangra, and dhol Tasha in downtown Toronto for Diwali celebrations. The community should be so proud of this. In times to come, all celebrations get bigger and bigger," said Ritesh Malick.

Exuding joy witnessing the grand celebrations, Satish Thakkur said, "Diwali symbolizes the spirit of giving. We are very proud that in Canada our community has always risen to give back during Diwali. There are many charitable events taking place on the occasion of Diwali."

Hindu Forum Canada also mobilized the community to participate in this mainstream Diwali event. The Indian flag was hoisted on a cruise where everyone chanted Vande Mataram and Bharat Mata Ki Jay.

Diwali is an auspicious festival that symbolizes the triumph of good over evil. Spectacular lights, firecrackers, irresistible traditional sweets and exchanging gifts mark the festival.

While, the Hindus celebrate this festival to commemorate the homecoming of Lord Rama after 14 year-long years in exile and his victory over Ravana, for the people of Jain faith, this festival carries the essence of spiritual upliftment because it marks the achievement of Nirvana or Moksha by Mahavira, the last Tirthankara.

Diwali is popularly known as the "festival of lights" and is observed incessantly for five days that kicks off in late Ashwin and concludes in the early Kartika month according to the lunisolar Hindu calendar.

Each day of the festival is associated with six different principal stories. In North India, worshipping of Lord Ganesha and Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, is an important part of Diwali that signifies the welcoming of prosperity and wealth. (ANI)

