Belgrade, May 30 (AP) Thousands of people rallied on Friday in Serbia's capital demanding early elections following seven months of persistent anti-corruption protests that have shaken the populist rule of President Aleksandar Vucic.

The protest in Belgrade was organised by Serbia's university students, who have been a key force behind the nationwide demonstrations triggered by a collapse on November 1 of a concrete train station canopy in the country's north that killed 16 people.

Also Read | How Does Switzerland Predict Landslides?.

Many people in Serbia believe that the deadly crash was the result of flawed renovation work on the station building, and they link the disaster to alleged government corruption in major infrastructure projects with Chinese state companies.

The protesting university students have been demanding accountability for the crash and the rule of law in Serbia, a Balkan nation that is formally seeking European Union entry but where the ruling populists have been accused of clamping down on democratic freedoms.

Also Read | Who Is Megha Vemuri? Indian-American MIT Student Who Called Out Gaza Genocide in Graduation Speech.

After months-long protests drawing hundreds of thousands of people, the student movement is now seeking a snap vote, arguing that the current government cannot meet their demands for justice for the crash victims.

Presidential and parliamentary elections are otherwise due some time in 2027.

Vucic, whom critics accuse of an increasingly authoritarian rule despite the proclaimed EU bid, initially dismissed early elections but on Friday suggested they may be held, though without saying exactly when.

No one has been sentenced in connection with the tragedy in the northern city of Novi Sad.

Authorities have indicted over a dozen people but doubts prevail that the proceedings will uncover the alleged corruption behind the crash.

A huge, noisy column of protesters in Belgrade marched by the state prosecutor's offices before reaching the government building. They carried a big banner urging elections.

Maja Rancic said she was hopeful the protests can bring about changes: ”I really hope and wish, and I think it will happen.”

Vucic's government has stepped up pressure on the protesting students and Serbia's universities, claiming without proof that they were instructed by foreign powers to stage a revolution in the country.

Students are planning more protests all over the country this weekend. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)