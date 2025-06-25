Peshawar, Jun 25 (PTI) Three government officials, including the District Accounts Officer, have gone missing along with their vehicle in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in northwest Pakistan on Wednesday.

District Accounts Officer Naveed Zafar Khan and two other government employees vanished near the Hathala area on Tank Road, police sources said. The officials were reportedly on their way to Tank district from Dera Ismail Khan for duty.

Family sources confirmed that Khan was travelling with his colleagues in a government vehicle when they lost contact. His mobile phone has been switched off, and he never reached the Tank office.

Police and officials from the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) have arrived at the scene and launched an investigation into the matter.

Government officers usually travelling in Southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are vulnerable to abduction by the terrorist outfit operatives in the area. PTI AYZ NPK

