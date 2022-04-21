Peshawar, Apr 20 (PTI) Some unknown assailants attacked a police checkpost in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday, killing three persons, including a police inspector, and injuring two others, officials said.

The terrorists attacked Ajab Talab police checkpost in Khyber tribal district, bordering Peshawar and Afghanistan.

Also Read | New Government in Pakistan Can Give Push to Normalisation of Ties with India: Report.

As a result of lethal firing by the terrorists, a police inspector and two passersby were killed.

Officials said one of the militants was killed in retaliatory fire.

Also Read | WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange Extradition Case Sent to UK Minister Priti Patel.

The other terrorists managed to flee from the scene, they said.

A search operation was launched in the area.

Terrorist attacks on police and security forces have increased over the last couple of months across Pakistan.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)