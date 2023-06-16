Kabul [Afghanistan], June 16 (ANI): Three people were killed and ten others sustained injuries in three separate road accidents on Friday in the Central province of Daikundi of Afghanistan, Khaama Press reported citing officials.

According to police spokesperson Ghulam Ali Javid, a Kamaz-type truck driver was killed after it overturned after veering off the route

He added that two people also sustained injuries when a Four-Runner-style vehicle overturned in the Pato district's Raqil Tamzan neighbourhood.

Separately, two people were killed and eight sustained injuries in an accident in Wardak province of Afghanistan.

Officials from the province claim that a mini-bus was overturned due to careless driving, killing numerous people. All injured people, including women and children, were sent to the nearby hospital to receive medical care, reported Khaama Press.

Road accidents have become a regular affair in Afghanistan, resulting in the deaths of many. Traffic accidents have surged across the country as a result of reckless driving, poorly built roads, a lack of the rule of law, and badly maintained automobiles.

In a similar incident that happened in May in the Afghan province of Kapisa, six people died and nine others were hurt. (ANI)

