Canberra, June 16: Police in the Australian state of Victoria on Friday said that a serial thief has been arrested after breaking into more than 50 cars in Melbourne. According to the statement by Victoria Police, the 42-year-old man broke into 52 cars between March and May this year in Brighton, Carnegie, Murrumbeena, St Kilda, and Toorak, and stole various items from the vehicles, reports Xinhua news agency. Australia Police Use App to Pull Off Biggest-Ever Sting Operation; Seize 3,000 kg of Illicit Drugs and A$45 Million ($34 Million) in Cash and Assets.

On Friday morning, detectives executed a warrant in Oakleigh East, a suburb in Melbourne's southeast, during which they uncovered power tools, identity cards, and various stolen property. Australian Federal Police Have Launched the First War Crimes Prosecution in ... - Latest Tweet by IANS India.

The suspect has been charged with then counts of theft from motor vehicles as well as obtaining property by deception, dealing in the proceeds of crime and disqualified driving. Victoria Police added that he has been remanded to appear at a local court on Friday.

