Kabul [Afghanistan], February 8 (ANI): Three staff members of the Afghanistan Cricket Board who were part of the Under 19 World Cup touring party did not return to Afghanistan with the team members and stayed in the United Kingdom and are seeking refuge in the country.

The board confirmed on Tuesday to Pajhwak News Agency-Afghan News Agency- that three officials have sought asylum but did not confirm the asylum request of any player, reported The Khaama Press.

Afghanistan touring party to World Cup in the Caribbean had 48 hours transit visa of UK where the four stayed and rest of the players, coaching as support staff arrived in Kabul on Monday.

Meanwhile, the head coach of the team, Reees Ahmadzai is also believed to be seeking refuge in the country. He has however denied it and said that he is on vacation in the UK, reported The Khaama Press.

Afghanistan U19 shone and were spotted fourth in the Youth World Cup 2022. (ANI)

