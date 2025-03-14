Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 14 (ANI): Tibetan Government-in-Exile President Penpa Tsering has strongly criticised the Chinese government's recent statement on the reincarnation of the 14th Dalai Lama, calling it a "blasphemous statement."

Speaking to ANI, Tsering said that the Dalai Lama himself has to decide where he is going to be reborn and to whom he is going to be reborn and added that it is not something that a government can decide, particularly the one who does not believe in any religion.

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama has said that his successor would be born in the "free world," referring to areas outside of China, as reported by Radio Free Asia (RFA).

Reacting to the Dalai Lama's comments in his new book Voice for the Voiceless, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning called the 14th Dalai Lama a "political exile engaged in separatist activities under the guise of religion" and said he has no right to represent the people in Tibet.

On being asked about China's statement on Dalai Lama's comments, Penpa Tsering stated, "The communist China invaded a land that does not belong to them, then they suppressed our people and now they are saying that we should not follow our own traditions so how outrageous can you become. Not just invading a country and suppressing them, but also depriving the Tibetan people of their traditions. So, everyone knows that the system of reincarnation is very unique to Tibetan Buddhism. It is not there in other Buddhist countries also, and to believe in reincarnation, one has to believe in life after death. The Chinese government is a communist government that does not believe in any religion. So, his holiness (Dalai Lama) has always said that if the Chinese government wants to be responsible for recognising reincarnation, first they should recognise Mao Zedong's reincarnation because he is no more with us.... If the Chinese government are really serious about reincarnation, then his holiness may be the Dalai Lama's."

"So, first you have to believe in these principles to practice and Chinese government's claim that they should be golden urn. The golden urn was invented by the Chinese in 1793, in the late 18th century, and it was implemented in only one or two cases. But, before 1793, there were so many Dalai Lamas, up to the seventh Dalai Lamas, 17th century, there was eighth, ninth Dalai Lama. Before that, there was no golden urn. So, the process has been there; this is very unique, and so it depends on the individual who is going to be reborn and where he or she will be reborn. So, here in this case, his holiness the Dalai Lama himself has to decide where he is going to be reborn and to whom he is going to be reborn. It is not something that government can decide and particularly a government that does not believe in any religion so for us this is blasphemous statements coming from Chinese government," he added.

He stated that the Chinese government talks about peace, negotiations and resolving conflicts through talks internationally. However, they are not doing it with Tibetans, Hong Kongers, Mongols and Uyghurs who live in China and accused Beijing of having double standards.

Stressing that the Chinese government cannot decide on the reincarnation of Dalai Lama, he said, "They are talking about peace, negotiations and resolving conflicts through dialogue and all that internationally but they are not doing it with the Tibetans, with the Uyghurs, with the Mongols, with the Hongkongers who live under China. So, they have double standards; internationally, they say something else, domestically they do something else. So, these double standards need to be removed if China wants to be taken seriously by the international community. So, unless they do away with these double standards, nobody can trust them, and particularly in the case of his holiness reincarnation, this is not something that the Chinese government can decide as far as Tibetans are concerned. We have also been preparing on our side."

He said that Dalai Lama has been clear in his position that whether there should be next Dalai Lama or not will be decided by Tibetans. He recalled that the Dalai Lama, since 1969, has been saying that he will travel to Tibet but will not stay there as "there is no freedom."

Penpa Tsering said, "We know for fact that till his holiness the 14th Dalai Lama is alive, there is nothing that the Chinese government can do about this and his holiness has been very very consistent in his position that whether there should be next Dalai Lama or not will be decided by the Tibetan people. Since 1969, his holiness has been saying that, in the last many years his holiness has always said if I can go to Tibet I will go but I will not stay there because there is no freedom and I will be born in a free world and this is the wish of his holiness who is going to be reborn or whose reincarnation, his holiness has to decide and not the Chinese government."

He said that China should have learned a lesson from the Panchen Lama saga. He said that Tibetans living in Tibet do not believe in the Panchen Lama selected by China and noted that the pictures of the Chinese Panchen Lama are not sold on the streets of Tibet.

Sikyong further said, "They (China) should have learned a lesson from the Panchen Lama saga; that is why I keep saying. They made a strategic mistake by not recognising the same boy that His Holiness had recognised way back in 1995. If they had done that, then the real Panchen Lama would be in Chinese hands and then something would be seen, but they didn't do that. They didn't recognise his holiness' recognition of 11th Panchen Lama, and they appointed their own boy who is seen as another political leader by Tibetans inside Tibet. So, Tibetans inside Tibet don't believe in the Chinese select Panchen Lama."

"If you go to Lhasa today, you will not find pictures of Chinese Panchen Lama being sold on the streets or Dalai Lama's chosen child, you cannot sell his pictures but they sell pictures of the 10th Panchen Lama to show their displeasure against the Chinese government and Chinese government also tries to send Chinese Panchen Lama to Tibetan areas to show the world that Tibetans inside Tibet have respect for him," he added.

He accused the Chinese government of paying people to listen to the teachings of the Panchen Lama selected by them and stressed that this practice is more corruption than spiritual.

"As I mentioned earlier also, earlier days, when you meet a Lama you have to make an offering and do your religious practice. But, these days to receive Chinese Panchen Lama. Chinese government gives money to listen to his teachings. Chinese government gives money that is not spiritual that is more corruption. You are trying to corrupt people's minds, and the Chinese government claims to fight against corruption in China to remove all their opposition, but they are promoting corruption everywhere else in the world. So, there are lot of things that they do and say and which are not in conformity with each other," he said.

In his new book, 'Voice for the Voiceless,' the Dalai Lama wrote, "Since the purpose of a reincarnation is to carry on the work of the predecessor, the new Dalai Lama will be born in the free world so that the traditional mission of the Dalai Lama--that is, to be the voice for universal compassion, the spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhism, and the symbol of Tibet embodying the aspirations of the Tibetan people--will continue," RFA reported.

Reacting to the Dalai Lama's comments, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson called him a "political exile engaged in separatist activities." She said that the 14th Dalai Lama himself was found and confirmed in accordance with this set of rituals and conventions and approved by the then-central government.

Mao Ning said, "The reincarnation of Living Buddhas is unique to Tibetan Buddhism. It follows established religious rituals and historical conventions...The 14th Dalai Lama himself was found and confirmed in line with this set of rituals and conventions and was approved by the then central government."

"The Chinese government issued Regulations on Religious Affairs and Measures on the Management of the Reincarnation of Living Buddhas, and respects and protects this method of succession. The reincarnation of Living Buddhas, including the Dalai Lama, must comply with Chinese laws and regulations as well as religious rituals and historical conventions, and follow the process that consists of search and identification in China, lot-drawing from a golden urn, and central government approval," she added. (ANI)

