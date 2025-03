Moscow, March 13: Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that he agrees in principle with a US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine, but he emphasised that the terms are yet to be worked out and noted that any truce should pave the way to lasting peace. “The idea itself is correct, and we certainly support it," Putin told a news conference in Moscow. “But there are issues that we need to discuss, and I think that we need to talk about it with our American colleagues and partners and, perhaps, have a call with President Trump and discuss it with him."

President Donald Trump said there have been “good signals” coming out of Russia and offered guarded optimism about Putin's statement. He reiterated that he stood ready to speak with Putin and underscored that it was time to end the war. Putin "put out a very promising statement, but it wasn't complete,” Trump said Thursday at a start of a meeting at the White House with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. “Now we're going to see whether or not Russia's there. And if they're not, it'll be a very disappointing moment for the world.” Russia-Ukraine War: Kremlin Says It Has Retaken Kursk’s Biggest Town From Ukraine as US Awaits Vladimir Putin’s Ceasefire Response.

Putin noted the need to develop mechanisms to control possible breaches of the truce and signalled that Russia would seek guarantees that Ukraine would not use the break in hostilities to rearm and continue mobilization. “We agree with the proposals to halt the fighting, but we proceed from the assumption that the ceasefire should lead to lasting peace and remove the root causes of the crisis,” Putin said. The Russian leader made the remarks just hours after the arrival of Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, in Moscow for talks on the 30-day ceasefire that Ukraine has accepted. A Kremlin adviser said that Putin planned to meet with Witkoff later Thursday.

The diplomatic effort coincided with a Russian claim that its troops have driven the Ukrainian army out of a key town in Russia's Kursk border region, where Moscow has been trying for seven months to dislodge Ukrainian troops from their foothold. Putin said it appeared that the US persuaded Ukraine to accept a ceasefire and that Ukraine is interested because of the battlefield situation, particularly in Kursk. Referring to the Ukrainian troops in Kursk, he questioned what will happen to them if the ceasefire takes hold, saying: “Will all those who are there come out without a fight? Or will the Ukrainian leadership order them to lay down arms and surrender?"

Putin thanked Trump “for paying so much attention to the settlement in Ukraine.” He also thanked the leaders of China, India, Brazil and South Africa for their “noble mission to end the fighting,” a statement that signalled those countries' potential involvement in a ceasefire deal. Russia has said it will not accept peacekeepers from any NATO members to monitor a prospective truce. The Russian Defence Ministry's claim that it recaptured the town of Sudzha, a Ukrainian operations hub in Kursk, came hours after Putin visited his commanders in the Kursk region. The claim could not be independently verified. Ukrainian officials made no immediate comment. Russian President Vladimir Putin Holds Meeting with Forces in Kursk: Kremlin.

The renewed Russian military push and Putin's high-profile visit to his troops unfolded as Trump seeks a diplomatic end to the war, which began more than three years ago with Russia's full-scale invasion. The US on Tuesday lifted its March 3 suspension of military aid for Kyiv after senior US and Ukrainian officials reported making progress on how to stop the fighting during talks in Saudi Arabia. Trump said Wednesday that “it's up to Russia now” as his administration presses Moscow to agree to the ceasefire. The US president has made veiled threats to hit Russia with new sanctions if it does not engage with peace efforts.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told CNBC Thursday that Trump is “willing to apply maximum pressure on both sides,” including sanctions that reach the highest scale on Russia.

Zelenskyy chides Russia for slow response

Ukraine has expressed its own concerns that Russia would use a truce to regroup and rearm. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy chided Russia on the Telegram messaging app Thursday for what he said was its slow response to the ceasefire proposal, accusing Moscow of trying to delay any peace deal. He said that Ukraine is “determined to move quickly toward peace” and hoped US pressure would compel Russia to stop fighting.

The US still has about USD 3.85 billion in congressionally authorised funding for future arms shipments to Ukraine, but the Trump administration has shown no interest so far in using that authority to send additional weapons as it awaits the outcome of peace overtures. By signalling its openness to a ceasefire at a time when the Russian military has the upper hand in the war, Ukraine has presented the Kremlin with a dilemma — whether to accept a truce and abandon hopes of making new gains, or reject the offer and risk derailing a cautious rapprochement with Washington.

The Ukrainian army's foothold inside Russia has been under intense pressure for months from the renewed effort by Russian forces, backed by North Korean troops. Ukraine's daring incursion last August led to the first occupation of Russian soil by foreign troops since World War II and embarrassed the Kremlin.

Putin visits Russian military commanders

Speaking to commanders Wednesday, Putin said that he expected the military “to completely free the Kursk region from the enemy in the nearest future.” Wearing military fatigues, Putin added that “it's necessary to think about creating a security zone alongside the state border,” in a signal that Moscow could try to expand its territorial gains by capturing parts of Ukraine's neighbouring Sumy region. That idea could complicate a ceasefire deal.

Ukraine launched the raid in a bid to counter the unceasingly grim news from the front line, as well as to draw Russian troops away from the battlefield inside Ukraine and to gain a bargaining chip in any peace talks. But the incursion did not significantly change the dynamic of the war. The Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank, assessed late Wednesday that Russian forces were in control of Sudzha, a town close to the border that previously was home to about 5,000 people.

Ukraine's top military commander, Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi, said Russian aircraft had carried out an unprecedented number of strikes on Kursk and that as a result Sudzha had been almost completely destroyed. He did not comment on whether Ukraine still controlled the settlement but said his country was “maneuvering (troops) to more advantageous lines.”

Meanwhile, Maj. Gen. Dmytro Krasylnykov, commander of Ukraine's Northern Operational Command, which includes the Kursk region, was dismissed from his post, he told Ukrainian media outlet Suspilne on Wednesday. He told the outlet that he was not given a reason for his dismissal, saying “I'm guessing, but I don't want to talk about it yet.”

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)