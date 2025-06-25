London [UK], June 25 (ANI): Tibetan Government-in-Exile President Sikyong Penpa Tsering concluded a significant three-day official visit to the UK with an impactful speech at the UK Parliament's All-Party Parliamentary Group for Tibet (APPGT).

The Central Tibetan Administration (cta) said in a statement that his trip, filled with political discussions and important milestones, aimed to rally support for Tibet's peaceful struggle and strengthen the UK's alignment with growing international legislative advocacy for Tibet.

During his address, Sikyong Penpa Tsering highlighted the need for the international community, especially the UK, to acknowledge and assist non-violent movements like Tibet's.

He mentioned three primary goals for his visit to the UK, framed around Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama's 90th birthday, urging the UK government to reevaluate its official stance on Tibet (with the APPGT Secretariat backing a call for changes in the language), advocating for an official UK acknowledgment of the Dalai Lama's exclusive right to determine his reincarnation, similar to the US Act, and inviting a UK parliamentary delegation from various parties to visit Dharamshala later this year.

After his speech, Members of Parliament expressed their ongoing support for Tibet. They engaged Sikyong in an extensive question-and-answer session covering reincarnation, China's global suppression strategies, and the newly established Chinese embassy in London. According to the CTA statement, the session wrapped up with a group photo to commemorate the event.

Sikyong praised the UK's recent acknowledgement of Tibet in G7 communiques and stressed the significance of global leadership in safeguarding the freedom of religion or belief.

However, he criticised the UK's 2008 policy shift that recognised China's sovereignty over Tibet, arguing that it contradicts historical realities. He referenced legal analyses conducted by Michael van Walt van Praag and Professor Lau, urging a fact-driven reassessment of the UK's Tibet policy, as noted in the CTA report.

This visit represented a pivotal moment in the relationship between the UK and Tibet in parliamentary affairs. APPGT Chair Chris Law committed to putting forward an Early Day Motion and communicating with the Foreign Secretary regarding Tibet. Clive Lewis MP joined the group as a new member, enhancing its cross-party representation.

This visit, both strategically and symbolically, revitalised political momentum, documented history, and strengthened connections within the Tibetan diaspora. Sikyong Penpa Tsering was accompanied by his Personal Assistant, Tenzin Dadon, while the Office of Tibet in London managed logistical arrangements. He is set to depart for Berlin on Tuesday, June 24, to continue his European tour. (ANI)

