Dhaka, June 25: Bangladesh Election Commission has reinstated the registration and symbol of the rightwing Jamaat-e-Islami party, according to a local media report. The announcement was made on Tuesday through a gazette notification signed by Senior Secretary of Election Commission Akhtar Ahmed, Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha reported. Bangladesh's Supreme Court on June 1 ordered the Election Commission to restore the rightwing Jamaat-e-Islami's party registration, nearly eight months after the interim government lifted a ban on it, clearing the way for its participation in future elections. Bangladesh to Hold Election by April Next Year: Chief Adviser Yunus.

The EC scrapped the registration of Jamaat, which was opposed to Bangladesh's 1971 independence from Pakistan, in December 2018 in line with a High Court ruling. In 2013, the Bangladesh Supreme Court cancelled the registration of the Jamaat-e-Islami, ruling that the party was unfit to contest national elections. Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's government slapped a total ban on the party days ahead of her ouster on August 5, 2024, in a violent mass movement led by a platform called Students against Discrimination (SAD). Mob Attacks Former Chief Election Commissioner in Bangladesh.

Jaamaat and several other parties had backed SAD. After Sheikh Hasina's ouster, the party appealed for a review of the 2013 court order banning it.