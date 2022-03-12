Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 12 (ANI): Hundreds of Tibetan women in exile gathered to commemorate the 63rd anniversary of Tibetan national women uprising day in north Indian hill town Dharamshala on Saturday.

The protest was organised by Tibetan Women's Association (TWA). Tibetan women activists protested against China and raised slogans for the freedom of Tibet.

Also Read | France Ready to Host 2,500 Ukrainian Refugees From Moldova, Says Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin.

"We are remembering the year 1959 where Tibetan women staged a protest in Tibet. We want freedom for Tibetans living inside Tibet," said Lhamo, a Tibetan activist from TWA.

Tenzin Passang, an activist from Students for a Free Tibet said, "It's Tibetan women uprising day today and we are protesting to commemorate this day. We demand the world and the international community to see the situation in Tibet and make China accountable for gross human rights violations in Tibet."

Also Read | Russia Disables Ukraine Military’s Radio Intelligence Facility With High Precision Strike.

The Tibetan Uprising in 1959 began as a spontaneous act of peaceful protest demonstrations against the Chinese in the capital Lhasa which later turned violent in which thousands of Tibetans were killed by the marauding soldiers of the People's Liberation Army (PLA). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)