New South Wales [Australia], April 14 (ANI): Calling on Tibetan youth to stay committed to the Tibetan cause, Representative of the Central Tibetan Administration Karma Singey stressed the need to preserve their language, identity, and cultural traditions, while also acknowledging the support of parents and teachers.

The Central Tibetan Administration reported that the remarks were made during the 14th Australian Tibetan Youth Unity Cup Tournament and the 3rd Inter-Tibetan Weekend Language School Cultural Meet, held in Newcastle, New South Wales, from April 9 to 12, 2026. The event brought together more than 160 Tibetan youth and community members from across Australia.

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According to the Central Tibetan Administration, the event was organised in honour of the 90th birth anniversary of Dalai Lama and the "Year of Compassion," aiming to strengthen unity among Tibetan youth through friendship, cultural pride, and community bonding.

The Central Tibetan Administration stated that a total of 21 teams from Tibetan communities in New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria, and the Australian Capital Territory participated, including five football teams and sixteen basketball teams. Sydney Hustle Team won the football championship, while Sydney Cholsum and the Newcastle Chigdril girls' team secured the basketball trophies, as per the CTA.

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The Central Tibetan Administration further noted that the 3rd Inter-Tibetan Weekend Language School Cultural Meet, held on April 11, provided a platform for students to showcase their talents and develop skills in Tibetan songs and dances.As reported by the CTA, the event was attended by several dignitaries, including former Chief Justice Commissioner Sonam Norbu Dagpo and Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile member Dhondup Tashi.

CTA added that the Newcastle Tibetan community hosted this year's Tibetan Unity Cup tournament and the Inter-Tibetan Weekend School cultural event, fostering unity and cultural pride among Tibetan youth.

The Tibetan cause refers to efforts led by Tibetans and the Central Tibetan Administration to preserve Tibetan culture, language, and identity, while advocating for human rights, religious freedom, and greater autonomy for Tibet under the guidance of Dalai Lama. (ANI)

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