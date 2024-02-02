Brisbane, Feb 2 (AP) Australian police came to the aid of a 3-year-old boy after he became trapped inside a claw machine at a suburban shopping mall on Saturday.

Queensland Police shared a video of the unusual rescue on social media Thursday. It showed the toddler sitting inside the glass-walled box filled with plush toys, blissfully unaware of his predicament.

The boy's father, Timothy Hopper, said his son had disappeared into the claw machine's prize dispenser and inside it in a "split second."

“I had zero chance to react to it, it was unbelievable how fast he climbed up there,” the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported Hopper saying.

The video then shows the officers and the boy's parents encouraging him into a safe corner at the back of the machine and to cover his eyes, while the police shattered a glass panel to free him unharmed.

The video ends with one of the officers joking with the boy saying “you won a prize. Which one do you want?” (AP)

