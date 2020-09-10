Peshwar, Sep 10 (PTI) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa administration in Pakistan has announced a compensation of Rs 9 lakh for the kin of those who died after six units of the famed marble mines in Pakistan's Ziarat Ghar mountain collapsed.

The announcement came on a day four more people succumbed to the injuries, taking the death toll in the collapse on Monday night to 26.

Also Read | Bangladesh to Set Up Watchtowers, CCTVs to Monitor Rohingyas, Says Minister AKM Mozammel Haque.

Chief Minister Mehmud Khan said on Wednesday that Rs 9 lakh would be given to the families of the deceased, while those injured would receive Rs 1 lakh.

Majority of the deceased include labourers and few others who had gathered at the foothill in Safi town near the Afghanistan border, about 85 km from provincial capital Peshawar. PTI

Also Read | Brexit Deal: UK Publishes Controversial Bill To Break EU Treaty.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)