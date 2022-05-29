Washington, May 29 (PTI) Top Pennsylvania Senators have lauded an exhibition organised at the premises of the iconic State Capitol in the city of Harrisburg for providing a contemporary understanding of the Hindu civilisation and educating the political, civic, educational and interfaith leaders in the US about the Hindu Dharma.

The Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh USA (HSS) and its partner organisations were instrumental in setting up this exhibition titled: "Darshana – A Glimpse into Hindu Civilisation."

"I'm confident that everyone who takes the time to learn about the culture will walk away with a better understanding and appreciation of the Hindu civilisation. Not only have the members of this organisation been great to work with, but we have become good friends," Pennsylvania State Senator Devlin Robinson said.

Apart from Pennsylvania, this travelling exhibition was held across 200 other locations over the last two months to educate political, civic, educational and interfaith leaders about the Hindu Dharma, the HSS said.

“HSS is an organisation that promotes a sense of selfless service and civic duty. They have brought the Darshana exhibit, which offers an opportunity to learn about the concepts and practices of the Hindu civilization. It is awe-inspiring to see Hindus coming together as one people to help all people in need," State Senator Yudichak said.

"I want to thank HSS and all the Hindu community organisations. They collaborated and put this in the exhibition. Hinduism is a religion as well as a way of life born and nurtured in the womb of the Indian subcontinent," said Stephanie Sun, executive director for Governor's Commission on Asian American Affairs.

Doctor Jeffery Long, Professor of Religion, Philosophy, & Asian Studies, Elizabethtown College, observed that this ancient culture has enriched the world in countless ways.

“You get a sense of that as you go through this exhibit and read about the various dimensions of the Hindu civilisation. Again, someone might ask why this exhibit? Why here in the state capital? Well, Hindu culture is American culture. There have been Hindus in America for over two centuries. American culture has been greatly enriched by Hinduism, Hindu thought, Hindu philosophy, and Hindu practice," he explained.

In a statement, Dr. Prasanna Jog, communications director for HSS Mid-Atlantic Region, said that it was great to participate in this exhibition at the PA State Capitol!

“Many of our lawmakers joined this event. The iconic state Capitol was the perfect place to deliver the message of seeing divinity in all, which implies "Vasudhsiva Kutumbakam" or "whole world is one family," Jog added.

