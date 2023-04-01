Wynne (US), Apr 1 (AP) Tornadoes have killed at least 18 people in the South and Midwest, including at a heavy metal concert in Illinois where the theater's roof collapsed. Seven people were confirmed dead in Tennessee on Saturday.

David Leckner, the mayor of Adamsville, Tennessee, confirmed that seven people died in McNairy County. Leckner said the majority of the damage was done to homes and residential areas.

Also Read | Earthquake in Pakistan: Quake of Magnitude 3.5 on Richter Scale Hits Balochistan Province; Three Killed, Five Injured.

Leckner said emergency responders are going door to door looking to make sure everyone is accounted for, but he said that, “for the most part, we have accountability for everyone.” (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)