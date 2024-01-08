Jeddah, January 8: A total quota of 1,75,025 pilgrims from India was finalised for Haj this year on Sunday, after India signed the Bilateral Haj Agreement 2024 with Saudi Arabia (KSA) at Jeddah. The Bilateral Haj Agreement 2024 was signed between Union Minister for Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs Smriti Irani accompanied by V Muraleedharan, Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs with Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, Minister of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

"A total quota of 1,75,025 pilgrims from India has been finalised for Haj 2024 with 1,40,020 seats being reserved for pilgrims to proceed through Haj Committee of India which will greatly benefit the common first time pilgrims intending to undertake the Haj pilgrimage in 2024 whereas 35,005 pilgrims would be permitted to proceed through Haj Group Operators," the Ministry of Minority Affairs said in an official press release. ‘Hajj Is Religious Practice Protected by Constitution of India’: Delhi High Court Stays Centre’s Suspension of Registration Certificates, Quota Assigned to Haj Group Organisers

During the meeting with the Minister of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia, the digital initiatives of the Government of India in facilitating and promoting ease and convenience for the Indian Haj pilgrims, were appreciated by the Saudi Arabian side. Moreover, Saudi Arabia also offered to extend all possible help in this regard. According to the official release, the initiative of the Government of India towards encouraging participation under the Ladies without Mehram (LWM) category was discussed, deeply appreciated and lauded. Hajj 2024: Haj Committee of India Invites Online Applications, Last Date for Submission Is December 20

Later, Smriti Irani and MoS Muraleedharan visited the Haj Terminal of King Abdulaziz International Airport to oversee the arrangements for Haj pilgrims. "Subsequent to the signing of the Bilateral Haj Agreement and the meeting with the Minister of Hajj and Umrah, KSA, Smriti Zubin Irani accompanied by Muraleedharan visited the Haj Terminal of King Abdulaziz International Airport, Jeddah, to oversee the arrangements for Haj pilgrims and explore ways to facilitate better logistics and monitoring mechanism for the convenience of the Indian Haj pilgrims," according to the statement.

